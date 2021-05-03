Bulldogs drop two home matches

The Madison Bulldogs tennis team dropped a pair of matches during the Madison triangular on Saturday. Yankton downed Madison 8-1, while Watertown topped Madison 9-0.
Madison's only win of the day came at No. 6 singles against Yankton when Elijah Sims beat Quentin Moser in a tiebreaker. Sims picked up a 6-2 win in the first set but suffered a 6-0 loss in the second set, forcing the tiebreaker. Sims won the tiebreaker 10-5.
Madison will go to Pipestone for a 4 p.m. match with the Arrows on Monday. Madison will go to Brandon on Tuesday with matches against Huron (2 p.m.) and Brandon Valley (4 p.m.)
The Bulldogs will close the week on Friday and Saturday at the Pierre Invitational.