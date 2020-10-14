Lady Bulldogs win battle of Bulldogs

The Madison Lady Bulldogs won the battle of the Bulldogs on Tuesday as they rolled past the Milbank Bulldogs 3-0 (25-10, 25-9 and 25-13) in a non-conference match at Milbank.
Abby Brooks and Sophia Vanden Bosch had a big match at the the net for Madison. Brooks hammered down 15 kills and had one block. Vanden Bosch smashed down 13 kills.
Autumn Barger and Ali Vacanti each had four ace serves for the winners. Barger also had eight digs and one block.
Kylie Krusemark led the Lady Bulldogs with 32 set assists.
Raena Rost had a team-high 16 digs for Madison.
Madi Thue had big match for Milbank with nine kills, four digs and one block. Averie Engebretson had seven set assists while Jessica VanPeursem recorded five set assists. Hallie Schulte led Milbank with 21 digs.
Madison (11-2) will host Class AA Brookings on Thursday in the Madison High School Gym. Action will begin at 5 p.m. with the C match, followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
JVs add win
Madison won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-12 and 25-16). Abby Morse had four kills while Abby Palmquist had three kills for Madison.
From the service line, Maycee Theede had three ace serves and Audrey Nelson added two aces.
Theede led Madison with 33 digs while Megan Schouwenburg recorded five.
Amanda Vacanti registered nine set assists. Nelson had one solo block.
Madison is currently 11-1.
C team picks up win
Madison won the C match 2-0 (25-19 and 25-12). Karley Lurz recorded four kills and had eight digs for Madison.
Reese Wilt had four kills.
Keara Wagner led the team with seven ace serves and also recorded six digs.
Shelby Mennis accounted for 10 set assists. Ella Peterreins had one ace serve.
Madison is currently 10-3.