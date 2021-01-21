Howard splits basketball doubleheader with Hanson

The Howard Tigers split a basketball doubleheader with Hanson on Tuesday night in Howard.
In the girls game, Hanson downed the Lady Tigers 49-37. The Beaverettes held a 23-15 halftime advantage.
Howard made 16 of 40 field goals, 40%, and 4 of 8 free throws, 50%. The Lady Tigers pulled down 21 rebounds.
Trinity Palmquist and Rylee Rudebusch each had 11 points for Howard. Palmquist dished out three of the Lady Tigers' seven assists.
Rudebusch, Abby Connor and Saddie Palmquist each had five rebounds.
Hanson made 21 of 41 field goals, 51.2%, and 5 of 11 free throws, 45.5%. The Beaverettes pulled down 27 rebounds.
Mekiah Campbell had a double-double for Hanson with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa Moschell added 10 counters. Annalyse Weber dished out four of Hanson's eight assists.
Howard is currently 4-4.
BOYS
The Tigers opened up a 40-19 halftime advantage and never looked back in posting a 60-44 win over the Beavers.
Howard made 19 of 47 field goals, 40.4%, and 12 of 16 free throws, 75%. The Tigers pulled down 32 rebounds.
Tisyn Spader fired in a game-high 28 points and had five steals to pace the winners. Ryder Erickson added 10 counters for Howard.
Jace Sifore pulled down nine rebounds and had five blocks for the Tigers. Sam Aslesen dished out five of Howard's 15 assists.
Hanson made 18 of 53 field goals, 34%, and 5 of 9 free throws, 55.6%. The Beavers pulled down 33 rebounds.
Ethan Cheeseman tossed in nine points and Luke Haiar added eight counters for Hanson. Hayden Bahmuller snared 11 rebounds.
Howard is currently 8-1.