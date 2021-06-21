Post 25 adds two more wins

Madison Post 25 picked up two wins over the weekend. After downing Flandreau 15-0 on Friday night, Madison stopped Wessington Springs 11-0 on Saturday afternoon at Wessington Springs.
Post 25 outscored their opponents 26-0 in the two games.
Ashton Nills fired a one-hitter and Madison took advantage of five Wessington Springs errors en route to the win. Nills struck out seven and walked two batters.
Madison pounded out 10 hits. Trey Smith was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. He had a triple, a double, a single and two RBIs for Post 25. Aiden Jensen added a double while Seth Fernau had two singles.
Nills, Zach Whitlock, Peyton Wolf and Joe Gors each had a single for Madison.
Madison 15, Flandreau 0
Madison Post Post 25 out 13 hits en route to a 15-0 blanking of Flandreau on Friday at Flynn Field.
While Madison was collecting hits and runs, Riley Kearin and Fernau combined to toss a five-hitter.
Kearin started on the mound and picked up the win. He worked four innings and gave up five hits while striking out six and walking none.
Fernau pitched one inning of relief, struck out one and walked three batters.
Out of the 13 hits for Madison, six were extra-base hits. Smith had a triple, a single and one RBI. Wolf had a double, a single and three RBIs.
Nills had a double and a single. Logan Allbee, Sam Olson and Kearin each hit a double. Fernau had two singles while Whitlock and Colby Vostad each had a single.
Allbee had two RBIs and Olson had one RBI.
Madison (7-0) will go to Dell Rapids on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game and then head to Lake Norden on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game with Lake Norden/Badger.