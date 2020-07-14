Area race car drivers were at two tracks over the weekend.
Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids held a pair of races. On Friday night, the Property Solutions of America Midwest Sprint Touring Series paid a visit to the oval track. Winning the A-Feature was Jack Dover of Springfield, Neb.
Two area drivers placed in the top 10 in the A-Feature. Ramona's Ryan Bickett was third while Chuck McGillivray piloted the 101 sprinter to a ninth-place finish.
Bickett picked up a heat race win, as did Derrick Lusk of Jackson, Minn., and Jason Tostenson of Glenco, Minn.
McGillivray placed sixth in his heat race.
On Saturday, the Heartland Steel 305 sprint cars paid a visit to Rapid Speedway.
Casey Abbas of Lennox won the A-Feature. Nate Barger was only area driver to place in the A-Feature; he drove to a fifth-place finish.
Picking up heat race wins on Saturday night were John Lambertz of Sioux Falls, Chris Thram of Sanborn, Minn., and Elliot Amdahl of Flandreau.
Nate Barger had the best finish of all area drivers in his heat; he placed fourth in his heat race. Aaron Werners of Colman was fifth in his heat race and Nick Barger was sixth in his heat race.
Casino Speedway
Madison's Matt Jeratowski headed north to Casino Speedway near Watertown and placed 14th in the Wissota Modified A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Tyler Peterson of Hickson, N.D.
Matt Gilbertson of Montevideo, Minn., and Jayson Good of Watertown picked up heat race wins. Jeratowski did not finish his heat race.