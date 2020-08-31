Raiders roll to 44-8 victory over GPL Panthers

The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders racked up 417 total yards en route to a 44-8 thrashing of the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers on Friday night at Watertown.
O-R-R had 284 yards rushing on 41 attempts. Will Matson rushed for 157 yards on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns. Orion Albertson added 63 yards rushing on 10 attempts with one touchdown. Jacob Jaton had 52 yards rushing on 13 attempts and one 2-point conversion.
"We did a really nice job adjusting to their defensive front with our inside run game," O-R-R Coach Logan DeRungs said. "Will made some nice reads and chose to keep the ball himself for some explosive plays."
The Raiders had 133 yards passing. Matson was 10 of 12 for 133 yards and two scoring strikes. Kadyn Gehrels caught four passes for 82 yards with one touchdown reception and one 2-point conversion. Albertson caught four passes for 41 yards with a touchdown.
"The play of our offensive line was superb," DeRungs said. "We gave Will enough time to let his receivers get open."
Matson, Albertson, Kenneth Lindholm, Isaac Trygstad and JJ Agnew each had four tackles for the Raiders.
Shane DeVaney and Gehrels each had an interception for the winners.
"I was very pleased with our intensity and ability to adjust," DeRungs said. "We did not have any film on Great Plains Lutheran, so we planned most of the week to defend the double wing, and they ran primarily a slot/jet motion offense."
O-R-R (2-0) will go to Freeman on Friday to face the highly-touted Canistota-Freeman Pride at 7 p.m.
"Special teams will be an area of focus for us this week," DeRungs said. "Going into a game with a team like Canistota-Freeman, it will be critical that we pay close attention to detail on our kickoffs."