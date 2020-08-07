Three area racers were at the reopening of Huset's Speedway on Sunday night as they battled the All-Star Circuit of Champions.
Nunda's Cody Hansen was eighth in his heat race while Madison's Chuck McGillivray was seventh in his heat race.
Hansen was eighth in the B-Feature.
Madison's Matt Steuerwald competed in the Late Model Street Stock Class. He finished second in his heat and placed 17th in the A-Feature.
I-90 Speedway
Three area drivers finished in the top 20 of the IMCA Racesaver 305 Sprint A-Feature. The best finish was by Madison's Nate Barger, who placed fourth. Colman's Bryan Park was 15th and Colman's Chris Shoenrock was 20th.
Winning the A-Feature was Chris Thram of Sanborn, Minn.
Heat race winners were Micah Slendy, Sioux Falls; Tony Drueke, Naper, Neb.; and Elliot Amdahl, Flandreau.
Shoenrock and Park both placed fourth in their heat races while Barger was fifth.
Steuerwald placed fifth in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature while Wentworth's Ronald Howe was 11th. Winning the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature was Cory Yeigh of Sioux Falls.
Heat race winners included Howe and Brylee Gough of Sioux Falls. Steuerwald was sixth in his heat race.
Madison's Doug Wallis was seventh in his USRA B-Modified heat race. He did not finish the B-Feature.
Winning the B-Feature was Damien Vandenberg of Renner. Emery's Quinten Johnson won the A-Feature.
Heat race winners in the USRA B-Modifieds were Jesse Reynolds of Brookings; Scott Kennedy of Sioux Falls; and Jed Regnier of Crooks.
Miller Central Speedway
Madison's Doug VanLiere was sixth in the Wissota Super Stock A-Feature at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night. Winning the A-Feature was Kelly Duffy of Winner.
VanLiere placed third in his heat race. Heat race winners were Duffy and Casey Hanson of Badger.
Madison's Kenneth Clements was 12th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature and placed fourth in his heat race.