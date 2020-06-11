The NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) announced changes to the 2020 fall sports season last week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes include a short delay to starting the season and a reduction in the number of contests allowed.
"The NAIA's announcement on the reduction of regular-season contests from 11 to 9 signaled a need for us to examine our schedule options for each North Star football program," said North Star Athletic Association conference commissioner Cory Anderson. "The uncertainly of some non-conference opponents' commitment to returning to face-to-face instruction or their own limitations necessitated a need for us to create a stable nine-game North Star schedule."
All teams can begin their practices on Aug. 15.
The original seven-game NSAA schedule stays intact while adding two games within the conference membership, beginning on the first allowable date to play, Sept. 12.
"While not the best scenario for our teams, our coaches are comfortable and confident with knowing they have a solid nine-game schedule and are making the best of a tenuous offseason," said Anderson.
Currently, the NAIA intends to host all fall national championship events as currently scheduled.