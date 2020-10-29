The North Star Athletic Association announced its final edition of the Cross-Country Runner-of-the-Week honor Tuesday.
Dakota State's senior Alex Derr picked his fourth weekly NSAA award this season.
Derr paced the Trojans with a 13th-place finish in the 27th annual Mount Marty Invitational on Oct. 24. He finished with a time of 26:16.03 in the 8K race, featuring 144 runners and 13 teams.
It was his personal Mount Marty meet record, previously recording a time of 26:55.24 in the 2019 meet. Derr was the top NSAA conference runner in the race.
He is the son of Joe and Kathy Derr of Sioux Falls and a senior computer science/math major.
Dakota State is preparing for the NSAA Cross Country Conference Championships on Friday, Nov. 6. The conference meet is held at the Madison Country Club. The women's 5K race starts at 11 a.m., with the men's 8K race to follow at noon. There will be awards ceremony following the completion of the men's race.