Winning streak continues to grow for DSU

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY'S Morgan Huber goes for a layup during an earlier-season game. Huber scored two points in the Trojans' 64-59 win over Mayville State University on Tuesday night.

 Photo by Karen Giles

The Dakota State University Trojans women's basketball team continues to build on its current winning streak. The Trojans downed Mayville State University 64-59 in a makeup North Star Athletic Association contest on Tuesday in Mayville, N.D.

The 21-ranked Trojans extended their winning streak to 13 games.

DSU held a slim two-point advantage after one quarter, 14-12. The Comets outscored the Trojans 18-12 in the second period and held a 30-26 halftime lead.

Mayville State opened up an 11-point lead with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, 43-32. The Trojans closed the quarter with a 14-6 scoring run and closed the gap to three, 49-46, heading into the final 10 minutes.

DSU outscored the Comets 18-10 in the final quarter and kept their winning streak intact.

DSU made 23 of 59 field goals, 39%, and 7 of 24 three-pointers, 29.2%. The Trojans connected on 11 of 15 from the charity stripe, 73.3%. They had 21 rebounds and 11 assists.

Savannah Walsdorf had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Trojans. Jessie Giles added 13 counters and Elsie Aslesen chipped in with 10.

Lexi Robson dished out a team-high five assists and had a team-high three steals.

Mayville State made 23 of 59 field goals, 46%, and 3 of 9 from three-point range, 33.3%. The Comets made 19 of 21 free throws, 47.6%, grabbed 37 rebounds and had 14 assists.

Danneka Voegeli had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

CJ Decker dished out four assists for the Comets. Jordan Zrust had six of the Comets' 12 steals.

DSU (17-3 overall, 9-0 in conference) will play the final two regular-season home games this weekend. On Friday, the Trojans will battle Presentation College at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, DSU tangle with Mayville State University at 6 p.m.