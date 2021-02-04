Winning streak continues to grow for DSU

The Dakota State University Trojans women's basketball team continues to build on its current winning streak. The Trojans downed Mayville State University 64-59 in a makeup North Star Athletic Association contest on Tuesday in Mayville, N.D.
The 21-ranked Trojans extended their winning streak to 13 games.
DSU held a slim two-point advantage after one quarter, 14-12. The Comets outscored the Trojans 18-12 in the second period and held a 30-26 halftime lead.
Mayville State opened up an 11-point lead with just over five minutes left in the third quarter, 43-32. The Trojans closed the quarter with a 14-6 scoring run and closed the gap to three, 49-46, heading into the final 10 minutes.
DSU outscored the Comets 18-10 in the final quarter and kept their winning streak intact.
DSU made 23 of 59 field goals, 39%, and 7 of 24 three-pointers, 29.2%. The Trojans connected on 11 of 15 from the charity stripe, 73.3%. They had 21 rebounds and 11 assists.
Savannah Walsdorf had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Trojans. Jessie Giles added 13 counters and Elsie Aslesen chipped in with 10.
Lexi Robson dished out a team-high five assists and had a team-high three steals.
Mayville State made 23 of 59 field goals, 46%, and 3 of 9 from three-point range, 33.3%. The Comets made 19 of 21 free throws, 47.6%, grabbed 37 rebounds and had 14 assists.
Danneka Voegeli had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds.
CJ Decker dished out four assists for the Comets. Jordan Zrust had six of the Comets' 12 steals.
DSU (17-3 overall, 9-0 in conference) will play the final two regular-season home games this weekend. On Friday, the Trojans will battle Presentation College at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, DSU tangle with Mayville State University at 6 p.m.