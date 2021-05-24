The Madison girls had seven first-place finishes (four individual and three relays) and won the team title at the Region 5A Track & Field Meet in Parkston on Thursday.
The Bullodgs scored 146 points to edge the Parker Pheasants, who had 145 points. Following the top two teams were Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 112.5, Ethan/Parkston 83.5, Wagner 57 and McCook Central/Montrose.
Abby Brooks, Kylie Krusemark, Ellie Keller and Juliana Hodges picked up individual wins for the Bulldogs.
Brooks won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.16 seconds.
Keller won the 3200-meter run in 12:58.16.
With a vault of 10-foot-01.25, Krusemark won the pole vault.
Hodges won the shot put with a toss of 38-09.
Isabel Gors, Ella Peterreins, Mayce Theede and Krusemark won the 400-meter relay in 52.79 seconds.
The 3200-meter relay team of Ally Sahr, Kate Comes, Ellie Keller and Jessie Tappe crossed the finish line in first place in 10:25.14.
Gors, Peterreins, Sahr and Tappe teamed up and won the medley relay in 4:41.06.
In the boys division, Madison had two individual winners and one winning relay team.
Madison finished the meet with 130 points and placed second. Winning the team title was Ethan/Parkston with 180 points. Following the winners were Madison 130, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 106, Wagner 86, McCook Central/Montrose 58 and Parker 24.
Bruce Galde, Sutton Bern, Truman Stoller and Kadin Hanscom won the 400-meter relay in 45.76 seconds.
Hanscom won the long jump with a leap of 20-09.
Trey Smith won the discus with a toss of 136-07.
Madison will go to Spearfish on Friday and Saturday for the State A Track Meet.