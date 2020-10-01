Ruml reaches milestone: 100 football victories

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&