The Chester Flyers won the boys division at the Baltic Invitational Track & Field Meet while the Colman-Egan Hawks won the girls title on Tuesday.
Chester racked up seven individual titles and one relay title as the Flyers rolled up 130.50 points for the team championship.
Following the Flyers were Baltic 96.33; McCook Central/Montrose 84; Dell Rapids St. Mary 82.50; Elkton-Lake Benton 82.33; Deubrook 66; Garretson 53; Howard 50; Colman-Egan 42.33; and Sioux Falls Lutheran 1.
"The conditions were ideal, and the Flyers took advantage of the great weather," Chester Coach Misty Larson said. "There were 23 personal records (both boys and girls) set and two new meet records established by the Flyers."
Ryan Benson had a stellar meet for the Flyers. He set a meet record in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.7 seconds. He also won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.7 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-10.
Benson, Alex VanEgdom, Stratton Eppard and Jovi Wolf won the 800-meter relay with a meet record of 1:33.7.
Wolf also won the 100-meter dash in 11.00 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 20-10.
Other winners for the Flyers were Van Egdom in the 200-meter dash, 23.5 seconds; and Eppard in the discus, 132-04.
Howard had one individual winner and one relay team that placed first. With a toss of 42-03.25, William Rentz won the shot put for the Tigers.
Lane Miller, Taiden Hoyer, Riley Genzlinger and Tisyn Spader won the 400-meter relay in 46.15 seconds.
GIRLS
In the girls division, it was all Colman-Egan as the Hawks used nine first-place finishes to rack up 160.60 points for the win.
Following the Hawks were Deubrook 121.50; Chester 94; Dell Rapids St. Mary 90.60; Garretson 72; Howard 54; Baltic 38.20; McCook Central/Montrose 36.50; and Elkton-Lake Benton, 24.60.
Colman-Egan had four individual wins and won all five relay races.
Josie Mousel won the 200-meter dash in 26.24 seconds and the high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Reese Luze won the 800-meter run in 2:27.82 and Mackenzie Hemmer won the triple jump with a leap of 34-01.
Olivia Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Lanie Mousel and Daniela Lee won the 400-meter relay in 52.54.
Baumberger, Moore, Lee and J. Mousel won the 800-meter relay in 1:48.73.
J. Mousel, Hemmer, Baumberger and R. Luze won the 1600-meter relay in 4:23.04.
Presley Luze, Abby Rhode, Elaina Rhode and Brynlee Landis teamed up to win the 3200-meter relay in 10:37.18.
Moore, L. Mousel, Lee and Landis won the medley relay crown in 4:37.30.
Chester had two individual winners. With a toss of 33-02.25, Lexi Siemonsma won the shot put. Emmerson Eppard won the 1600-meter run in 5:36.6.
For Howard, Emma Neises won the 3200-meter run in 12:23.71 and Rylee Rudebusch won the discus throw with a toss of 109-03.