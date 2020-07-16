Dakota State University softball coach Rachel Fricke announced the signing of eight recruits for the 2020-21 year.
The new recruits are as follows:
Madi Biller from Kiowa, Colo., is a graduate of Elizabeth High School. She will be a pitcher and infielder for the Trojans.
Briley Corrigan of Rapid City is a recent graduate of Rapid City Central and a first baseman.
Laina Culberson of Rapid City is a recent graduate of Rapid City Central. She is a pitcher and outfielder.
Jacquelyn Folkers from Milledgeville, Ill., is a graduate of Milledgeville High School. She will be a utility player for the Trojans.
Alexus Foster of Hartford is a recent graduate of West Central High School and will be an outfielder for DSU.
Madissen Larson from Santa Rosa, Calif., is a graduate of Montgomery High School. She plays first base and outfield.
Olivia Peterson of Tracy, Minn., is a recent graduate of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School. She plays middle infield.
Mackenzie Sims of Santee, Calif., is a graduate of Santana High School. She will be a catcher and utility player for the Trojans.