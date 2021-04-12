Makos place at State A Championship Swim Meet

Twelve Madison Makos competed in the State A Championship Swim Meet during last month. For several swimmers, it was their first state meet.
First-time qualifiers were Bailey Meadows, Griffen Appelwick, Kate Bates, Charles Meyer, Holby Meyer, Ollie Meyer and Colton Miller.
13&over results
Addison Bates (14): 100 Breaststroke, 10th; 100 Freestyle, 43rd; 200 Breaststroke, 12th; 50 Freestyle, 36th.
Connor Bates (16): 100 Freestyle, 16th; 200 Fly, 7th; 50 Freestyle, 5th.
Ryan Jencks (13): 200 Freestyle, 24th, 500 Freestyle, 20th, 50 Freestyle, 29th, 100 Breaststroke, 9th, 200 Breaststroke, 10th.
Bailey Meadows (13): 50 Freestyle, 49th.
12&under results
Griffen Appelwick (8): 25 Backstroke, 2nd; 50 Backstroke, 11th; 25 Freestyle, 18th.
Kate Bates (8): 25 Backstroke, 25th; 50 Backstroke, 28th; 25 Freestyle, 23rd; 25 Breaststroke, 9th.
Sienna Maxwell (11): 200 Freestyle, 15th; 100 Freestyle, 10th; 50 Freestyle, 7th; 50 Fly, 11th; 100 Fly, 9th.
Charles Meyer (10): 200 Freestyle, 24th; 100 Backstroke, 20th, 50 Backstroke, 16th; 100 Freestyle, 24th; 50 Breaststroke, 20th.
Holby Meyer (8): 50 Backstroke, 22nd.
Ollie Meyer (11): 50 Backstroke, 17th.
Colton Miller (8): 25 Backstroke, 24th; 50 Backstroke, 25th.