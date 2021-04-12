Makos place at State A Championship Swim Meet

THE MADISON MAKOS competed in the South Dakota State `A' Championship Swim Meet. Representing Madison were (back, left) Ryan Jencks, Lane Williams, Connor Bates, Sienna Maxwell, Bailey Meadows, Addison Bates, (front) Charles Meyer, Griffen Appelwick, Colton Miller, Holby Meyer, Kate Bates and (not pictured) Ollie Meyer.

 Submitted photo

Twelve Madison Makos competed in the State A Championship Swim Meet during last month. For several swimmers, it was their first state meet.

First-time qualifiers were  Bailey Meadows, Griffen Appelwick, Kate Bates, Charles Meyer, Holby Meyer, Ollie Meyer and Colton Miller.

13&over results

Addison Bates (14): 100 Breaststroke, 10th; 100 Freestyle, 43rd; 200 Breaststroke, 12th; 50 Freestyle, 36th.

Connor Bates (16): 100 Freestyle, 16th; 200 Fly, 7th; 50 Freestyle, 5th.

Ryan Jencks (13): 200 Freestyle, 24th, 500 Freestyle, 20th, 50 Freestyle, 29th, 100 Breaststroke, 9th, 200 Breaststroke, 10th.

Bailey Meadows (13): 50 Freestyle, 49th.

12&under results

Griffen Appelwick (8): 25 Backstroke, 2nd; 50 Backstroke, 11th; 25 Freestyle, 18th.

Kate Bates (8): 25 Backstroke, 25th; 50 Backstroke, 28th; 25 Freestyle, 23rd; 25 Breaststroke, 9th.

Sienna Maxwell (11): 200 Freestyle, 15th; 100 Freestyle, 10th; 50 Freestyle, 7th; 50 Fly, 11th; 100 Fly, 9th.

Charles Meyer (10): 200 Freestyle, 24th; 100 Backstroke, 20th,  50 Backstroke, 16th; 100 Freestyle, 24th; 50 Breaststroke, 20th.

Holby Meyer (8): 50 Backstroke, 22nd.

Ollie Meyer (11): 50 Backstroke, 17th.

Colton Miller (8): 25 Backstroke, 24th; 50 Backstroke, 25th.