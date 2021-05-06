The Howard Tigers turned in a stellar performance at the Corn Belt Golf Tournament held at Freeman on Wednesday.
The girls won the team title with a low score of 280 for the 18-hole tournament.
Piper Thompson was the top golf for the Tigers with a 93 for third place. Howard's Kenedy Koepsell placed fourth with a 93.
Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers was Trinity Palmquist with a 94 for fifth place.
Mia Glanzer was sixth with a 99.
The boys placed second in the meet with a 276. Leading the way for the Tigers was Lane Hodges with an 81 to place third.
Rounding out the scoring for Howard were Zach Jacobson, 97, and Luke Koepsell, 98.
Jevyn Sifore participated in the meet and shot a 111.
Junior Varsity
In the girls junior varsity division, the Tigers had the top three golfers. Autumn Glanzer was first with a 46 in the nine-hole event. Following her were teammates Abby Johnson 51, and Brooke Marshall, 75.
In the boys JV portion of the meet, Howard's Mason Jacobson was first with a 47.
Carson Hinker was third with a 57 and Elijah Ekanger was fifth with a 65.
Howard will host an invitational tournament on Monday starting at 1:30 p.m.