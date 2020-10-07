Bulldogs place eighth at State A Golf Tournament

The Madison Bulldogs moved up one spot during the second day of the State A Golf Tournament on Tuesday to place eighth with a 722.
The Bulldogs were ninth after the first day at Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
Winning the team title on Tuesday was Sioux Falls Christian with a low score of 649. Following the SFC Chargers were Chamberlain 671, Tea Area 686, Vermillion 688, Aberdeen Roncalli 700, Dakota Valley 711, Lennox 712, Madison 722, St. Thomas More 724, Elk Point-Jefferson 729, Custer 739, Parkston 745, Winner 753, Sioux Valley 770, Tri-Valley 772 and Hot Springs 837.
Madison's Braden Eimers tied for sixth place with four other golfers. He had a two-day total of 161 (81-80).
Madison's Blake Whitethorn tied for 26th with three other golfers. Whitethorn finished the two-day tournament with a 172 (82-90).
Kaden Guischer tied for 74th with one other golfer and closed the tournament with a 198 (99-99).
Ty Jorgenson tied with one other golfer for 77th with a 201 (97-104).
After shooting a 112 on the first day, Ashton Nills rebounded nicely on the second day with a 94 to finish the tournament with a 206 and an 84th-place finish.
Winning the individual crown was Aberdeen Roncalli's Micah Dohrer with a 152.
Eimers, Whitethorn, Jorgenson and Nills are all seniors.