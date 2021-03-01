Three Bulldogs earn medals at State Wrestling Tourney

The Madison Bulldogs placed 20th in the State A Wrestling Tournament over the weekend in Rapid City. The Bulldogs scored 24.5 points.
Winning the team title was Brandon Valley with 188 points. Following the Lynx were Rapid City Stevens 166.5, Pierre 144, Watertown 137 and Harrisburg 118.5 to round out the top five teams.
Filling the top 20 were Sturgis 113.5, Mitchell 103, Chamberlain 70, Brookings 68, Tea Area 67.5, Rapid City Central 63, Huron 60, Dell Rapids 58.5, Aberdeen Central 56.5, West Central 50, Vermillion 45.5, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41.5, Spearfish 38, Milbank 26 and Madison 24.5.
Madison had three wrestlers who gained a medal.
"Truman Stoller was our highest place-winner. He finished sixth while Sam Olson and Caleb Hodges each placed seventh," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "Isaac Henry and Tyler Reck were both able to pick up a win, but their tournament came to an end in the blood round."
According to Waba, it was nice that all of Madison's seniors were able to pick up a win.
"I know they are all disappointed in the way their season finished up," he said.
Stoller opened the tournament with an 8-3 decision over Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln in the 120-pound class. Logan Graf of Rapid City Stevens pinned Stoller in 5:18 in his second match.
Needing a win to stay alive in his final state tournament, Stoller gained a 5-2 decision win over Nate Williams of Pierre. Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area earned a 5-3 decision over Stoller to send the Madison senior to the fifth- and sixth-place match. Stoller recorded a 6-5 win over Connor Hanson of Watertown.
Hodges opened the tournament with a major decision 10-0 over Spencer Eldeen of Mitchell in the 106-pound class. Sloan Johannsen of Watertown gained a technical fall over Hodges 21-6 in the second match.
Hodges earned a 4-1 decision over Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln to stay alive in the tournament. Nolan Miles of Brookings pinned Hodges in 43 seconds.
Hodges gained a 2-1 decision against Evan Eckholm of Rapid City Stevens in the seventh- and eighth-place match.
In the 138-pound division, Olson started the tournament with a technical fall against Brandon Otte of Lennox, 19-4. Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens gained a major decision 10-1 over Olson in the second match.
Olson registered his second technical fall, 16-0, over Brandon Valley's Teygan Harstad to remain in the tourney.
Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis earned a 7-3 decision over Olson. Olson slipped past Elijah Leonhardt of Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9-8 to place seventh.
Madison finished the dual season with a 10-3 record.
"We truly are very fortunate to have been able to wrestle a complete season. I'm proud of how our team represented themselves all year long," Waba said. "I'm proud of all of our kids. For some of them, the quest is over, but we have a lot of talent on this team that we can tap into next year."
Madison had three seniors on the team: Stoller 32-9 this season and 158-65 career record; Olson 30-9 and 134-44; and Reck 24-18 and 38-40.
Individual results
106: Caleb Hodges (MA) major dec. Spencer Eldeen (MI), 10-0; Sloan Johannsen (W) tech. fall over Hodges, 21-6; Hodges dec. over Turner Gordon (SFLI), 4-3; Nolan Miles (B) pinned Hodges, :43; Hodges dec. over Evan Eckholm (RCST), 2-1. Hodges seventh.
120: Truman Stoller (MA) dec. over Bentley Williams (SFLI), 8-3; Logan Graf (RCST) pinned Stoller, 5:18; Stoller dec. over Nate Williams (P), 5-2; Maddix Slykhuis (TA) dec. over Stoller, 3-1; Stoller dec. over Connor Hanson (W), 6-5. Stoller fifth.
126: Jovey Christensen (BAH) dec. over Isaac Henry (MA), 15-10; Henry tech. fall over Keaton Wessells (WC), 16-0; Logan Desersa (ST) dec. over Henry, 8-6. Henry did not place.
138: Sam Olson (MA) tech. fall over Brandon Otte (L), 19-4; Corter Doney (RCST) major dec. over Olson, 10-1; Olson tech. fall over Teygan Harstad (BV), 16-0; Perry Ketelsen (ST) dec. over Olson, 7-3; Olson dec. over Elijah Leonhardt, (SFRO) 9-8. Olson seventh.
152: Ben Althoff (W) pinned Jess Englert (MA), :44; Chet Carda (WC) dec. over Englert, 7-0. Englert did not place.
160: Wren Jacobs (ST) pinned Sutton Bern (MA), :40; Graydon Bakke (RCCE) pinned Bern, 2:17. Bern did not place.
170: Lucas Slack (BV) pinned Riley Kearin (MA), 3:45; Leyton Raffety (MIL) dec. over Kearin, 3-0. Kearin did not place.
285: Canyon Burkard (CH) pinned Tyler Reck (MA), 2:37; Reck dec. over Aiken Crowley (BF) 2-1; Zach Brady (V) pinned Reck, 1:40. Reck did not place.