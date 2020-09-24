Tigers win girls' team title

The Howard girls' cross country team won the Cornbelt Conference Meet held at the Howard Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
The Tigers had the low score of nine points. Hanson followed the Tigers with 12 points.
Emma Neises was the top runner for the Tigers. She placed second in the 5K race (no time was reported for any of the runners).
Also placing in the top 10 were Jayden Jaynes, fifth; and Hailey Kizer, 10th.
Other runners for the Tigers were Saddie Palmquist 11th, Abby Connor 13th and Riley Laible 15th.
Winning the 5K race was Canistota's Kara Roshot.
In the boys' division, Howard had just one runner competing in the 5K varsity race. Caden Schwader placed ninth in 21:20.42.
Winning the individual title was Josiah Schroeder of Canistota in 18:18.54.
No team points were reported.
Howard is scheduled to go to Colman on Sept. 30 for the Colman-Egan Invitational. Action will begin at 1 p.m.