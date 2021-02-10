Howard tops Madison in wrestling dual

The Howard Tigers used seven pins and three decisions and downed Madison 51-24 in a wrestling dual at Howard on Tuesday night.
"We knew we were going to have to be perfect in order to come away with this dual," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "Howard is aggressive, and they have too good of a program to get away with mistakes. Although we are disappointed in the outcome, we can't dwell on it."
Madison had four pins in the match. Getting pins for Madison were Truman Stoller (120), Isaac Henry (126), Sam Olson (138) and Lucas Johnson (182).
Stoller picked up a pin against Karsyn Feldhaus in 1:20.
Henry made short work in his match as he pinned Karsten Hamilton in 51 seconds.
Olson had a very quick pin against Calvin Halverson, 41 seconds.
Johnson pinned Bradyn Beck in 4:30.
Picking up pins for Howard were Tate Miller (106), Riley Genzlinger (132), Jack Neises (145), Lane Miller (152), John Callies (160), Ty Beyer (170) and Kaden Hofer (220).
T. Miller pinned Hodges in 3:08.
Genzlinger stopped Blake Johnson in 1:21.
Neises pinned Tyler Whitlock in 5:25.
L. Miller earned a 2:37 pin against Jess Englert.
Callies stopped Sutton Bern in 2:34.
Beyer recorded a 1:50 pin against Riley Kearin.
Hofer pinned Braxton Bjorklund in 1:19.
Trent Feldhaus, Gabriel Turpin and William Rentz all picked up decision wins for the Tigers.
"We will have another big dual on Thursday against region opponent Sioux Falls O'Gorman," Waba said. "It will be Madison Square Garden Night, and it is a big night. We will spend our time preparing mentally for that."