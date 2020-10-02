Deubrook downs Lady Raiders in DVC volleyball

The Deubrook Dolphins downed the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Lady Raiders 3-0 (25-16, 25-21 and 25-10) in a Dakota Valley Conference clash at Rutland on Thursday night.
In the first set with the score deadlocked at 7-7, the Dolphins went on a 6-1 scoring surge to grab a 13-8 lead. It was all Dolphins after that; they closed the set with a 12-8 scoring run.
Deubrook held a 15-11 advantage in the second set before the Lady Raiders battled back and trimmed the lead to 22-21. The Dolphins went on a 3-0 scoring run to close the set.
It was all Deubrook in the third set. They jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and never looked back in posting the 25-10 win.
"Our blocking came together in the first two sets," said O-R-R Coach Kaylee Stratton.
Alivia Spilde had four kills for the Lady Raiders while Julia Trygstad and Maddy Eich each had three kills.
Alivia Bickett and Sine Matson each had 15 digs for O-R-R and Eich accounted for 14.
Bickett and Eich each had one ace serve. Paige Hanson recorded 1.5 blocks while Spilde, Trygstad and Eich each had one block.
Emma Vandermeer led the Dolphins with nine kills while Andrea Vandermeer had seven kills. A. Vandermeer had two digs, two blocks and two ace serves.
Baylee Holmlund had a team-high 21 digs for the Dolphins. Miranda Moravetz registered 12 digs and a team-high three ace serves.
"We are coming together and getting better each match," Stratton said.
O-R-R (4-9 overall, 0-4 in DVC) will host James Valley Christian on Tuesday at Ramona. The first game begins at 6 p.m.