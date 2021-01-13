Tanagers use big third quarter to down Lady Bulldogs

The Vermillion Tanagers outscored the Madison Lady Bulldogs 19-6 in the third period to break open a close game and went on to down Madison 56-46 in a Dakota XII Conference clash at the Madison High School Gym on Tuesday night.
The teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter and the Tanagers held a 15-13 lead.
Vermillion opened up a 26-17 lead late in the second period. The Lady Bulldogs closed the quarter with a 6-3 spurt and got to within six, 29-23, at intermission.
Vermillion stretched its lead to 48-29 at the end of the third period.
Madison outscored Vermillion 17-8 in the final eight minutes.
Madison made 19 of 42 field goals, 45.2%, and 5 of 11 free throws, 45.5%. The Lady Bulldogs grabbed 35 rebounds and had 11 assists and eight steals while turning the ball over 24 times.
Abby Brooks poured in a game-high 22 points and had seven rebounds to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Zoey Gerry added 15 points. She also recorded a game-high nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Sophia Vanden Bosch with three points and Juliana Hodges, Audrey Nelson and Karley Lurz each with two.
Vanden Bosch had a team-high four assists and two steals. Nelson had three assists and two steals.
Vermillion made 22 of 49 field goals, 44.9%, and 4 of 11 free throws, 36.4%. The Tanagers snared 25 rebounds and had eight assists and 16 steals, while turning the ball over just 12 times.
Lexi Plitzuweit scored 15 points for the Tanagers. Shandie Ludwig grabbed five rebounds while Leah Herbster dished out four assists.
Madison (3-4 overall, 1-3 in conference) was supposed to host Flandreau on Thursday night, but that game has been postponed until Feb. 8.
The Lady Bulldogs will face Howard at 6 p.m. at the Dakota State University Classic at the DSU Fieldhouse on Saturday.