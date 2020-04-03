The Madison Bulldogs are like the other seven teams that qualified for the State A Boys Basketball Tournament. They are playing the waiting game to find out what the South Dakota High School Activities Association will do about the spring schedule -- and that answer will not be made until early May.
The last time the Bulldogs were together as a team was at a practice on March 13 before S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem closed all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We told them right after the order to close the schools to stay healthy and eventually we will play in the State Tournament," said Madison Coach Jeff Larsen.
Larsen said that he thought the Bulldogs were playing their best basketball when the season was put on hold.
"We had won five straight games and won seven of the last eight games," he said. "We beat some decent teams during those eight games, and we were looking forward to playing St. Thomas More."
Since school has been shut down, Larsen hasn't had face-to-face contact with his players.
"I have sent out group messages to them and asked our leaders to make sure the team is shooting at home or at area parks," Larsen said. "I am going to send out workout sheets and give players indoor/outdoor basketballs to use. We are following the CDC and area guidelines."
If there is a State Tournament, Larsen believes it will not take as long to get the players into game shape as it does in the beginning of the season.
"A week to 10 days we should be ready to go," he said. "We would be in the same boat as all of the teams; they will get the same time to get ready."
The eight teams that qualified for the State Tournament were Madison, St. Thomas More, Crow Creek, Dakota Valley, Sioux Valley, Dell Rapids, Sioux Falls Christian and Tiospa Zina.
"This is huge for the seniors to get the tournament in. They dream of this moment of playing in the tournament when they start playing basketball in grade school," Larsen said.
Larsen keeps telling his players one thing: "You never know when your last game will be."
If the season has ended, Larsen knows the Bulldogs gave everything they had on March 10 in the SoDak 16 when they beat Red Cloud 68-62 and ended the 2019-20 season with a win.
