Howard moves record to 5-0 with homecoming win

The Howard Tigers continued their winning ways on Friday night, shooting down the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 54-6 in Howard's homecoming football contest.
The Tigers scored five touchdowns in the first period to grab an early 33-0 lead. Riley Genzlinger scored on runs of 32 and 37 yards. Lane Miller scored on runs of 38 and 24 yards and caught a 62-yard scoring strike from Tisyn Spader.
John Callies booted three extra points in the opening quarter.
Briar Feldhaus put the Tigers on top 40-0 at halftime. He broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run, and Callies added the extra-point kick.
Callies scored on a six-yard scamper in the third quarter. Taiden Hoyer tossed the two-point conversion pass to Karsten Hamilton and the Tigers led 48-0.
Dashel Spurrell scored the Eagles' lone touchdown on a two-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.
Feldhaus scored his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. He broke loose for a 60-yard scoring run to close the scoring.
"Our guys played well again," said Howard Coach Pat Ruml. "Again I was very happy with our second team as they came in and played hard."
Spader completed 1-of-2 passes for 62 yards. Miller caught one pass for 62 yards and finished with 62 yards rushing on two carries.
Feldhaus led Howard with 135 yards rushing on three carries. while Genzlinger had 92 yards rushing on three attempts.
"It was a great homecoming win for the whole team, but especially for our seniors," Ruml said.
Spurrell was 9-of-23 passing for 88 yards. Christian Anderson had 30 yards on one carry.
Ty Beyer recorded eight tackles for the winners while Karsyn Feldhaus registered seven tackles.
Howard (5-0) will host DeSmet on Friday at 7 p.m.
"We need to get back to work this week with a very good DeSmet team coming in on Friday," Ruml said.