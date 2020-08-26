Attendance policies at games this fall and maybe even longer will vary from school district to school district.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association has sent out guidelines that schools can follow. These guidelines are as follows:
Tier 1: Open attendance. This has a steady or decreasing rate of community active cases, new cases and hospitalizations.
Tier 2: Parents/student body only. This has a slow or intermittent increase of community active cases, new cases and hospitalizations; isolated cases; no evidence of exposure in large communal settings.
Tier 3: Student body/parents only: There is a steady or incremental increase of community active cases, new cases and hospitalizations. There is a sustained increase, potential exposure in large communal settings.
Tier 4: No fans: There is a sharp increase of community active cases, new cases and/or hospitalizations without concurrent increase of cases or contacts within the school setting. Confirmed exposures in large communal settings.
Each school has set up guidelines to fit their needs.
MADISON
"We will not be limiting fans at our cross country meet on Friday," said athletic director Michael Ricke. "There is a strong possibility that could change for home volleyball and football games next week."
The Dakota XII Conference looked at having conference guidelines, but with the different sizes of facilities, the conference decided to leave decisions up to the schools.
"We have a bigger facility and have enough room for the fans to social distance," Ricke said.
Madison will go to Flandreau for a volleyball game on Thursday night. Flandreau is limiting the number of fans. Each participant (coach, player, manager and statistician) will receive four tickets for the match. Ticket holders will still have to pay admission.
All staff members from each school can attend the match without a ticket, as can high school students. Staff members and students must pay admission.
Masks are required at all times and no one will be admitted without one.
"There is a strong possibility of wearing masks," Ricke said, "even more at away games this week."
Madison will go to Dakota Valley for a football game on Friday.
According to Ricke, there will be different attendance policies at different schools throughout the year.
CHESTER
"We will allow all K-12 grade students to attend (Chester and opponent) games," said athletic director Julie Eppard. "Every player, statistician and coach gets to bring six people."
According to Eppard, the school recommends masks or face coverings be worn to games, especially volleyball games, but it is not mandatory.
"The policies could change at any time throughout the year," she said.
COLMAN-EGAN
"At this point we will not be limiting the number of fans at events. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments," athletic director Brant Deutsch said.
Currently, fans are not required to wear masks or face coverings to events. "We strongly recommend that you do," Deutsch said.
According to Deutsch, the policies in place are considered on a week-to-week basis.
"If we go limited attendance for our home events, we will be providing livestreams for all home games," he said.
HOWARD
"We are not limiting any spectators at this point," said athletic director Pat Ruml. "Miner County is sitting at zero new cases for now, so until that changes, we will continue with what we are doing."
According to Ruml, we aren't requiring masks at this time. "Obviously spectators are attending at their own risks."
Ruml said that if things get worse as the school year progresses, these policies can change.
OLDHAM-RAMONA-RUTLAND
"O-R-R is following the South Dakota High School Activities Association recommendation on fan attendance," said Oldham-Ramona athletic director Andrew Johnson. "All O-R-R activities are starting at Tier 1 with open fan attendance. If both districts collaboratively determine that the tier level needs to increase, fan attendance would decrease."
According to Johnson, fans are not required to wear masks but are encouraged to do so. "This is our policy for both indoor and outdoor activities at this time," he said.
"These polices and tier levels will be in place as long as they need to be," Johnson said. "It is O-R-R's number one goal to keep its athletes, coaches, officials and fans safe during this time. Our number two goal is to do what we can to mitigate the spread of COVID and allow our students to complete their athletic and fine arts seasons. This is our new normal until COVID subsides."