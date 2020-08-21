Coach Kaylee Stratton begins her third season at Oldham-Ramona-Rutland with six players returning who had started last season. She has 24 girls vying for a spot on the varsity team.
Returning starters for the Lady Raiders are seniors Maddy Eich (RS) and Rylie Aschmeller (OH); juniors Alivia Spilde (MH), Sine Matson (Libero) and Breckyn Leighton (DS); and freshman Julia Trygstad (MH).
Stratton has nine returning letter-winners: seniors Eich and Aschmeller; juniors Matson, Spilde and Leighton; sophomores Paige Hanson and Brooklyn Hageman; and freshmen Trygstad and Alivia Bickett.
"Every team will be competitive in the Dakota Valley Conference this season," said Stratton, who guided the Lady Raiders to an 8-18 overall record last year.
Assisting Stratton this season are Carli Bunger and Shelby Thompson.
The Raiders lost two players to graduation: Khloe Tieman and Kylie Anderson.
O-R-R opens the season at Howard on Aug. 27 with the first match starting at 6:15 p.m. The first home match for the Lady Raiders is Sept. 3 (at Rutland) against Canistota with the first match at 6 p.m.
"We are excited to get back to playing this fall and hope everyone can stay healthy throughout the school year," Stratton said.