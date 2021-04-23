Trojans top Bruins 4-2 in first game of doubleheader

The Dakota State University Trojans softball team earned its first home victory over the Bellevue Bruins on Thursday afternoon at the Thue Softball Complex in the first game of a North Star Athletic Association doubleheader.
Behind a stellar pitching performance by Xitlali Lopez, the Trojans downed the Bruins 4-2. Lopez went the distance and fired a four-hitter while striking out seven and walking four batters.
The Trojans' offense warmed up in the second inning when DSU plated three runs. With two on, Xotchil Lopez belted a three-run homer -- her second of the season.
Bellevue scored twice in the third inning. The Bruins took advantage of a DSU error and Ashley Young RBI sacrifice fly to plate the runs.
DSU pushed its lead to two runs in the fifth inning. With one on, Xitlali Lopez smacked an RBI double to put the Trojans up 4-2.
Neither team scored for the rest of the game.
DSU had five hits. Xotchil Lopez hit a home run and drove in three runs. Xitlali Lopez had a double, a single and one RBI. Lia Chan and Julia Andersen each hit a single.
Maricela Egan had a triple while Lauren Jurek had a double for the Bruins.
Cory Carrillo went the distance for Bellevue and gave up four runs on five hits. She struck out five and walked two.
It was all Bellevue in the nightcap. The Bruins scored twice in the first inning and twice in the third to build a 4-0 lead. The Bruins plated seven runs in the fifth inning and gained an 11-1 five-inning victory.
DSU scored its only run of the game in the fifth frame.
The Trojans had four hits. Sarah Torres had two singles and Elizabeth Whitesides and Melissa Krapf each hit a single. Xotchil Lopez had an RBI for DSU.
Bellevue belted out 10 hits, including six extra-base hits. Egan smacked a home run and a triple. Lauren Russell had a triple and a double. Ellie Bliemeister and Allison O'Driscoll each had a triple.
Madison Aldendifer started in the circle for DSU and suffered the loss. She worked three innings and gave up four runs (two unearned) while walking four. Xotchil Lopez pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up seven runs on six hits. She walked two. Rosie Philop worked 2/3 of an inning in relief.
Savannah Gunn went the distance to pick up the win. She allowed one unearned run on four hits. She walked three batters.
DSU (13-24 overall, 7-13 in league,) will go to Dickinson, N.D., this weekend for a four-game NSAA series with Dickinson State. The doubleheader on Saturday will begin at 2:30 p.m. while the Sunday doubleheader will start at 2 p.m.