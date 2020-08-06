Groton scores last three runs to down Madison 7-4

Groton Locke Electric scored the game's last three runs and slipped past the Madison Broncos 7-4 in the first round of the 88th annual South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Wednesday night.
Madison grabbed the early lead in the bottom of the first. Heith Williams hit a single and courtesy runner Brock Minnaert later scored on a single by Mitch McNary to put the Broncos on top 1-0.
Without a hit, Groton scored once in the second inning to knot the score at 1-1.
After a scoreless third inning by both teams, Groton sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth and scored three runs. The Broncos pushed three runs across the plate to deadlock the score at 4-4. Jacob Giles had a single for Madison.
Groton scored once in the fifth to regain the lead and tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings.
Madison had just four hits. Matt Burpee hit a double while McNary had a pair of singles and an RBI. Williams and Giles each had a single. Trevor Johnson had one RBI.
Groton had 10 hits off two Madison hurlers. Dylan Frey had three singles and an RBI. Spencer Locke and Josh Heupel each had two singles. Spencer Knecht had two RBIs. Locke and Korbin Blackmund each had one RBI.
Marcus Vanden Bosch started on the hill for Madison and worked 3-plus innings. He gave up four runs on three hits while striking out four and walking four. Tyler Tappe worked six innings in relief and suffered the loss. He gave up three runs on seven hits, struck out eight and walked two.
Knecht started on the mound for Groton and worked 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on four hits, struck out one and walked three. Austin Fordham picked up the win in relief as he worked 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. He allowed just one hit.
Madison finished the 2020 season with an 8-10 overall record.
In the other first-round game on Wednesday night, the Dell Rapids Mudcats rolled to a 14-1 win over the Plankinton F&M Bank.