Cardinals use fast start to defeat Raiders 71-57

The Deuel Cardinals jumped out to a 22-11 lead after one quarter and never looked back in posting a 71-57 win over the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders during an Entringer Scholarship contest at Clear Lake on Dec. 31.
Deuel enjoyed a 41-25 halftime lead. The Raiders outscored the Cardinals 32-30 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to gain the win.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland made 20 of 48 field goals, 41.7%, and 12 of 19 free throws, 63.2%. The Raiders pulled down 26 rebounds.
Four Raiders hit double digits. Isaac Trygstad and Orion Albertson each scored 13 points. Kaydn Gehrels added 12 counters. Will Matson finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Albertson dished out three of the Raiders' five assists.
Deuel made 30 of 61 field goals, 49.2%, and 5 of 14 free throws, 35.7%. The Cardinals pulled down 25 rebounds and had 12 assists.
Layton Eide and Zane Bingham each tossed in 18 points for the winners. Eide dished out a team-high five assists. Bingham snared a team-high eight rebounds. Cooper Schiernbeck added 17 points and four assists.
O-R-R (3-2) will host Freeman Academy/Marion in a doubleheader at Rutland on Tuesday with action starting at 4 p.m.