Bulldogs place second in Madison quadrangular

The Madison golf team hosted a quadrangular on Tuesday afternoon at the Madison Country Club with Madison, Sioux Falls Christian, Flandreau and Tri-Valley competing in the nine-hole event.
Sioux Falls Christian won the quadrangular with a low score of 174. Madison placed second with a 183 while Tri-Valley was third 207 and Flandreau fourth with a 211.
Three players tied for meet medalist honors -- Braden Eimers of Madison, and Andrew Dykstra and Kaleb Jost of Sioux Falls Christian. Each golfer fired a 40 for the round.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Kaden Guischer 44, Ashton Nills 49 and Ty Jorgenson 50.
Blake Whitethorn finished with a 52 for the Bulldogs.
In the junior varsity portion of the meet, Madison placed second with a 221. Sioux Falls Christian finished with a low score of 206 to win the title. Tri-Valley was third with a 255. Flandreau did not have a complete team.
Lucas Mork was the top golfer for Madison; he carded a 48 for the nine-hole event.
One stroke behind Mork was teammate Jack Olson (49).
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Oliver Husher 61 and Jessen Alfson with a 63.
Calvin Martin participated in the meet and recorded an 89.
Madison will go to Rocky Run Golf Course in Dell Rapids on Monday for the Dakota XII Conference meet, which starts at 9 a.m.