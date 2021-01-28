Howard claimed a non-conference basketball doubleheader against the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks on Tuesday at Elkton.
In the girls game, the Lady Tigers opened up a 14-4 lead after one quarter and led at every quarter break en route to a 40-31 win.
The Lady Tigers held an 18-12 halftime advantage.
Howard made 16 of 48 field goals, 33.%, and 4 of 10 free throws, 40%. The Lady Tigers pulled down 28 rebounds and had 11 assists.
Kate Connor was the only Lady Tiger to hit double digits. She scored 10 points and also had eight rebounds.
Abby Connor also snared eight rebounds. Saddie Palmquist dished out three assists.
Elkton-Lake Benton made 11 of 37 field goals, 29.7%, and 5 of 9 free throws, 55.9%. The Elks pulled down 24 rebounds.
Rachel Krog tossed in a game-high 11 points. Hannah Krog snared a game-high 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Nielsen dished out three of the Elks' four assists.
BOYS
The Tigers outscored the Elks 37-29 in the second half to gain a 57-54 come-from-behind-win in the boys contest.
Elkton-Lake Benton held a 25-20 halftime lead.
Howard made 19 of 37 field goals, 51.4%, and 19 of 24 from the charity stripe, 79.2%. The Tigers had 26 rebounds.
Sam Aslesen tossed in a game-high 30 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the winners. Tisyn Spader added 15 counters and a team-high eight rebounds.
Elkton-Lake Benton made 21 of 51 field goals, 41.2%, and 4 of 6 free throws, 66.7%. The Elks snared 22 rebounds.
Matt Nibbe scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Elks. Marcus Harming tossed in 13 counters and had three assists. Erickson added 12 points.
Mason Gaumer snared seven rebounds while Miles Harming had three assists.
Howard will go to Ethan for a doubleheader with the Rustlers on Friday night.