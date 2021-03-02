The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders led at every quarter break en route to a 58-41 win over the Colman-Egan Hawks in an opening-round game of the Region 4B Tournament on Monday in Rutland.
O-R-R held a slim 9-8 advantage after one period and stretched the lead to five at intermission, 21-16.
The Raiders outscored the Hawks 37-25 in the second half.
O-R-R made 24 of 63 field goals, 38.1%, and 7 of 13 free throws, 53.8%. The Raiders pulled down 43 rebounds and had 13 assists.
Orion Albertson poured in 23 points and dished out three assists to pace the winners. Will Matson added 16 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Isaac Trygstad chipped in with 11 counters for the Raiders. Kenneth Lindholm grabbed eight rebounds.
Colman-Egan made 17 of 48 field goals, 35.4%, and 5 of 14 free throws, 35.7%. The Hawks pulled down 30 rebounds.
Camden Schmidt tossed in 18 points for Colman-Egan. Ryan Voelker grabbed 10 rebounds.
O-R-R (11-10) will advance to the semifinal round of the Region 4B Tournament and go to Alexandria on Tuesday to face the Hanson Beavers at 7 p.m.
Colman-Egan finished the season at 0-21.