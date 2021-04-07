Bulldogs edge Sioux Falls Washington 2-1

The Madison Bulldogs club baseball team edged the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors 2-1 at Baughman-Belatti Park on Monday night.
"It is a big win as Sioux Falls' teams are difficult to beat," said Madison senior Logan Allbee.
Allbee ripped a double in the first inning for the Bulldogs and later scored.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth. Bulldog Ty Jorgenson reached first on an infield single. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Aspen Dahl and later scored on a Zach Whitlock double to put Madison up 2-0.
Dahl kept the Warriors in check for four innings; he tossed a two-hitter while striking out two batters.
Sioux Falls Washington scored once in the sixth frame.
Lucas Johnson finished on the hill for Madison and retired the side in order in the seventh inning.
Lucas Mork pitched two innings of relief and gave up one run on two hits, before Johnson came into the game.
"Our young pitchers did a great job on the mound," Allbee said.
Madison had five hits. Allbee, Witlock and Braden Eimers each blasted a double. Jorgenson and Ashton Nills each hit a single.
Madison (1-2) is scheduled to go to Humboldt on Wednesday to face West Central in a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs then go to Redfield on Friday for a 7 p.m. game and to Bryant on Saturday to face Hamlin at 1 p.m.
"This win should give us some confidence heading into the rest of the season," Allbee said.