Bulldogs fall in championship contest

The Madison Bulldogs club baseball team fell in the championship of the Region 2B Tournament at Flynn Field on Wednesday night.
The Redfield Muskrats topped Madison 7-3 in eight innings to advance to the State B Tournament in Sioux Falls, which starts on Monday.
Redfield held a 3-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the seventh. With two on and one out, Trey Smith delivered what looked like a game-tying single as both runners crossed the plate and Smith went to second. One runner was called out and Madison trailed by one run, 3-2, with two outs and Smith at second. However, Redfield appealed the call, charging that one of the runners didn't touch home plate.
Smith later scored on an error to deadlock the score at 3-3 and send the contest to an extra inning.
Redfield sent nine players to the plate and scored four times for a 7-3 lead.
Keaton Rohlfs shut down the Bulldogs in the eighth inning and earned the save.
Madison had eight hits. Ty Jorgenson belted a triple and Logan Allbee smacked a double and a single. Smith had a pair of singles and two RBIs. Zach Whitlock, Braden Eimers and Peyton Wolf each had a single for the Bulldogs.
Redfield belted out 11 hits off four Madison hurlers. Camden Osborn had a double and a single. Eric Slaman had a double. Easton Millar and Nolan Gall each added two singles for Redfield.
Aspen Dahl started on the mound for Madison and worked 6 2/3 innings. He gave up three runs on eight hits while striking out six. Logan Allbee pitched 1/3 of an inning in relief and gave up one intentional walk. Nate Ricke worked 2/3 of an inning in relief and suffered the loss. He gave up four runs on three hits while striking out one. Jorgenson finished on the hill for the Bulldogs and worked 1/3 of an inning in relief.
Peyton Osborn worked the first six innings for Redfield and gave up one run on five hits. Camden Osborn worked one inning of relief and picked up the win. He gave up two hits and two runs. Rohlfs gave up with one hit and struck out one.
Madison finished the season with a 16-7 record.
Madison 8, M/HH/WW 0
In the game before the championship, Ashton Nills shut out the Miller/Highmore-Harrold/Wolsey-Wessington Outlaws 8-0.
Nills gave up just one single to Hunter VanNieuwenhyes in the fourth inning. He struck out 11 and did not allow a walk.
Madison belted out seven hits with Dahl smacking a triple and a single. Whitlock had a double and two RBIs. Allbee, Eimers, Smith and Wolf each had a single. Allbee and Wolf each had an RBI.
VanNieuwenhyes suffered the loss as he worked 4 1/3 innings and gave eight runs on six hits.
In the early game, Redfield beat Hamlin 3-0.