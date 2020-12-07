The Howard Tigers had six individual champions and won the championship at the Flandreau Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.
Howard racked up 193.5 points while the Madison Bulldogs placed second with 178 points. Following the top two teams were Elk Point-Jefferson 125, Garretson 81, Sioux Valley 76, Flandreau 43, Deuel 40, Viborg-Hurley 31 and Chester 23.
Madison had three individual champions on the day.
"It was a very productive day for us. We were able to get in plenty of matches. The kids are starting to knock a little bit of rust off," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "We had a chance to make a move on Howard in the wrestleback round but just couldn't come up with enough points."
Winning individual titles for the Tigers were:
-- Tate Miller (106) beat Deuel's Jaxon Quail 3-1 in the championship match.
-- Trent Feldhaus (113) went through the tournament unbeaten and recorded an 11-0 major decision win over Carson Wolf of Madison.
-- Riley Genzlinger (132) went 3-0 in the tournament and earned a technical fall 19-2 over Sioux Valley's Skylar Trygstad in the championship bout.
-- Kieffer Klinkhammer (138) slipped past Madison's Sam Olson 7-2 for the title. Klinkhammer also was named the MVP of the tournament.
-- Lane Miller (152) picked up three wins, including a 7-2 decision over Skyler Swatek of EPJ in the championship match.
-- John Callies (160) earned the championship with a 4:42 pin against Ben Swatek of EPJ.
Gaining individual titles for the Bulldogs were Truman Stoller (120), who pinned EPJ's Keaton Gale in 1:00; Isaac Henry (126), who got an 8-1 decision over Jayse Miller of Garretson; and Alex Swedlund (195), who pinned Hunter Sharkey of EPJ in 5:04.
"We will get back to work on Monday and start getting ready for our own tournament a week from Saturday," Waba said.
Madison will host a round-robin wrestling event on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the MHS Gym.
Howard will go to Freeman to battle Marion/Freeman on Tuesday with action starting at 5 p.m.