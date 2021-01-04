Bulldogs improve to 4-1 with two wins

The Madison Bulldogs won a pair of games over the Christmas break.
Madison used a balanced scoring attack and downed the Lakota Tech Tatanka 55-25 on Saturday afternoon at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
"I was extremely happy in how we played on the defensive end and how we shared the ball offensively," said Madison Coach Jeff Larsen. "We made 22 field goals on 18 assists and outrebounded Lakota Tech."
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Logan Allbee with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds. Dillon Bickett added 10 counters, five rebounds and two assists.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Connor Hively with eight, Carter Bergheim seven, Aspen Dahl and Mickale Dohrer six each and Aiden Jensen two.
Dahl led the team with nine rebounds and five assists. Jensen pulled down seven rebounds.
Madison 73, Castlewood 43
Madison led at every quarter break en route to a 73-43 win over the Castlewood Warriors during the Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Classic in the Madison High School Gym on Dec. 31.
Madison jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead as Bergheim hit a pair of field goals and Allbee added another.
The Warriors went on a 10-2 run to grab a 10-8 lead. Dahl stopped the Warriors' run with a basket with 3:16 left in the opening quarter to knot the score at 10-10.
Madison closed the quarter with a 10-4 scoring run and held a 20-14 advantage. Bergheim ended the quarter with 12 of Madison's points.
Bergheim and the Bulldogs started to pull away in the second period. He scored the first five points Madison enjoyed a 25-16 lead.
Castlewood was able to pull to within four, 27-23.
In the last four minutes of the half, the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 15-0 and held a 42-23 halftime lead.
Madison never looked back in the second half as the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 31-20.
Madison made 30 of 49 field goals, 61.2%, and 10 of 20 from behind the three-point arc, 50%. The Bulldogs hit 3 of 6 free throws, 50%, and grabbed 38 rebounds.
Bergheim ended the game with 23 points, hitting 9 of 15 from the field which included 5-of-8 three-pointers. All of his points came in the first half, and for his effort he was named MVP.
Hively added 12 counters while Dahl chipped in with 11.
Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Peters with seven, Allbee and Dohrer four each, Bickett and Adam Roemen each three, and Ben Brooks, Elijah Olson and Joe Gors two apiece.
Dahl and Dohrer each had five rebounds. Allbee and Dohrer each had three assists. Allbee had five steals.
Castlewood made 16 of 48 field goals, 33.3%, and just 5 of 25 three-pointers, 20%. The Warriors made 6 of 15 free throws, 40%, and had 19 rebounds.
Lane Tvedt tossed in 12 points while Carson Kirwan added 10 for the Warriors. Booker Schooley grabbed four rebounds.
Madison is 4-1 overall, 2-1 in Dakota XII Conference. The Bulldogs will go to Tea on Friday night to face the Titans in a Dakota XII matchup. Action starts at 5 p.m. with the C game, with the junior varsity and varsity games to follow.
"We will improve in practice this coming week in preparation for Tea on Friday night," Larsen said.