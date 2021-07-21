Madison Post 25 is one win away from the State B Legion Tournament after rolling to a 15-5 win over Flandreau in five innings in the second round of the region tournament at Flandreau on Wednesday night.
Madison is the only unbeaten team left out of the four teams remaining. Teams still alive are Flandreau, Volga and Garretson. Two teams will be eliminated on Wednesday night.
Madison belted out 12 hits. Trey Smith smacked a home run and a single and drove in two runs. Braden Eimers added a double, two singles and two RBIs.
Zach Whitlock, Sam Olson and Colby Vostad each had two singles for Post 25 while Logan Allbee added a single.
Allbee and Vostad each had two RBIs. Ashton Nills, Whitlock, Olson and Seth Fernau each had an RBI.
Kolby Peters had a double and two singles for Flandreau while Tristan Peters added a double. Ryan Voelker hit two singles.
Riley Kearin went the distance to pick up the win. He gave up five runs (one unearned) on eight hits while striking out four and walking one batter.
K. Peters worked 4 2/3 innings and suffered the loss. He gave up 15 runs (eight unearned) on 12 hits, struck out one and walked six.
In two games in the region tournament, Madison had outscored its opponents 31-8.
The championship game is set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Flandreau. If a second game is needed to determine a champion, it would follow the first game.