Lady Bulldogs rally past Watchdogs for 46-42 win

The Madison Lady Bulldogs used a late-game rally to earn their second straight win on Monday night at the Madison High School Gym. The Lady Bulldogs downed the Beresford Watchdogs 46-42.
Trailing 40-35 with just under six minutes to play, the Lady Bulldogs rallied. Maycee Theede hit two free throw attempts and pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within three, 40-37.
After a free throw by the Watchdogs, Madison's Sophia Vanden Bosch drained a field goal to cut the lead to two, 41-39.
Theede knotted the score at 41-41 with 1:15 as she hit for two.
With less than 30 seconds left in the contest, Zoey Gerry drained a field goal to put Madison on top 43-41. Gerry then added two free throws with 7.1 seconds to go to put the Lady Bulldogs up 45-42.
Abby Morse sealed the win for Madison as she hit one of two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the game.
The Lady Bulldogs used the perimeter shooting of Vanden Bosch and Gerry to gain a 14-12 lead after one period. Vanden Bosch hit a pair of three-pointers while Gerry knocked down one from beyond the arc.
Madison held a 26-23 halftime lead.
Beresford outscored Madison 12-7 in the third quarter and held a 35-33 lead.
In the last seven minutes of the game, Madison outscored Beresford 13-5.
Madison made 13 of 32 field goals, 40.6%, and 6 of 13 from three-point range, 46.2%. The Lady Bulldogs made 14 of 24 free throws, 58.3%, and pulled down 33 rebounds.
Gerry ended the game with 18 points and eight rebounds for Madison. She made 6 of 15 field goals, which included hitting 3 of 7 three-pointers, and drained 3 of 4 free throws. Audrey Nelson scored 10 points and had three assists.
Vanden Bosch added nine counters and had eight rebounds and three assists.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison was Theede with seven and Morse with points.
Beresford made 12 of 43 field goals, 27.9%, and 3 of 13 three-pointers, 23.1%. The Watchdogs hit 15 of 32 free throws, 46.9%, and grabbed 31 rebounds.
Laura Bogue tossed in 21 points and had six rebounds, two blocks and four steals to pace the Watchdogs.
Kara Niles added 10 counters and four steals. Savannah Beeson pulled down six rebounds.
Madison (5-4 overall, 1-4 in Dakota XII Conference) will go to Sioux Falls on Friday to face the Sioux Falls Chargers in a Dakota XII Conference clash. The junior varsity game starts at 4 p.m., followed by the C game and varsity games.
JVs, C team split
Beresford won the junior varsity game 27-14. Theede and Megan Schouwenberg each had five points for Madison.
Madison won the C game 21-16. Eden duRant and Keara Wagner each scored six points while Callie McDermott added five for the winners.