Madison High School senior Kendra Leighton was selected as the Lady Bulldogs' Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 basketball season.
Leighton was also named as a second-team All Dakota XII Conference selection.
Senior Briana Steuerwald was the offensive player of the year for the Lady Bulldogs while senior Morgan Anderson was the defensive player of the year.
Steuerwald was an honorable mention selection to the Dakota XII All-Conference team.
Gaining Bulldog Awards were senior Grace Nelson, junior Juliana Hodges and sophomore Mallorie Schultz.
Gaining Academic All-State honors were seniors Grace Nelson, Kiley Klein, Olivia Nugent, Lexie Roeman, Kendra Leighton and Briana Steuerwald.
The awards were presented via video.