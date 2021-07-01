The Madison Black used the pitching and hitting of Jovi Wolf to defeat Garretson 12-2 in an I29 16U Teener Baseball contest on Wednesday at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Wolf worked five innings and tossed a two-hitter. He also went 4-4 at the plate with two doubles and scored four runs.
Mason Kennington had a triple, a double and three RBIs while Jared Kennington had three hits for Madison.
Aiden Jensen worked a scoreless inning of relief for Madison.
Madison Black (6-3) will host West Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Madison Gold
The Madison Gold 14U VFW Baseball team rolled to a 12-0 win over the Hills/Beaver Creek Red on Wednesday night at Hills, Minn.
Madison scored three runs in the first inning, five more in the second and then put away the game with four runs in the fourth inning.
Madison had 10 hits. Ben Brooks had a triple, a double and three RBIs. Colby Claussen and Carson Wolf each had a double and two singles. Brock Epp had a double while Lincoln Anderson hit a single.
Claussen had a pair of RBIs while Wolf and Epp each had one RBI.
Wolf worked two innings on the mound and picked up the win. He had two strikeouts and two walks. Brooks worked one inning and gave up one hit while striking out three. Quinn Flemming pitched one inning of relief, had one strikeout and walked one batter. Anderson pitched one inning of relief and had three strikeouts.
Madison (9-1) will go to Humboldt to face West Central Gold at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Madison Gold will host Tri-Valley Maroon at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park.
Madison Maroon
West Central Royal topped the Madison Maroon 14U VFW Baseball team 3-2 in a nine-inning contest on Wednesday at Humboldt.
West Central grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first, and Madison Maroon deadlocked the score at 1-1 in the third frame. West Central went ahead in the fourth with one run scored.
Madison tied the game in the sixth frame with a run and the score remained knotted until the ninth inning.
Casyn Crabtree and Quincy Kurtz each had two hits. Crabtree and Cale Johnson each had an RBI.
Madison's pitchers had six strikeouts with Crabtree fanning four.
Madison (7-7) will host Tri-Valley White on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Baughman-Belatti Park. On Wednesday, Madison will go to Bryant for a 7 p.m. game against Hamlin.