Four Cornbelt League teams are rated in the final Class B Amateur Baseball Poll for 2021 with one other Cornbelt League team receiving votes.
League teams that are rated are the Canova Gang (2), Dell Rapids Mudcats (3), Lennox Only One Alpacas (6) and Flandreau Cardinals (9). Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks received votes.
The Alexandria Angels continue to be the No. 1-ranked team in Class B. The Harrisburg Hops are the No. 1 team in Class A.
Class B
1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Canova Gang; 3. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 4. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 5. Winner-Colome Pheasants; 6. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 7. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamondbacks; 8. Platte Killer Tomatoes; 9. Flandreau Cardinals; 10. Plankinton F&M Bankers.
Also receiving votes: Humboldt/Hartford Gamecocks, Wynot (Neb.) Expos, Lesterville Broncs, Akron (Iowa) Rebels and Kimball-White Lake Nationals.
Class A
1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Yankton Tappers; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels.
Also receiving votes: Renner Monarchs and Castlewood Ravens.