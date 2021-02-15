C-Hawks take down Lady Bulldogs

The Canton C-Hawks outscored the Madison Lady Bulldogs 31-17 in the second half and picked up a 40-31 Dakota XII Conference win on Saturday at the Madison High School Gym.
Canton held a slim 6-5 advantage after one quarter.
Behind the play of Zoey Gerry, the Lady Bulldogs outscored Canton 9-3 in the second quarter and held a 14-9 halftime lead. Gerry had four of the Lady Bulldogs' points.
The C-Hawks outscored Madison 16-6 in the third period and led 25-20 heading into the final eight minutes. Gerry scored all of Madison's six points in the third period.
Madison made just 8 of 32 field goals, 25%, and 12 of 18 free throws, 66.7%. The Lady Bulldogs pulled down 41 rebounds.
Gerry ended the game with 10 points and nine rebounds to pace the Lady Bulldogs. Abby Brooks added nine counters, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots and three steals.
Rounding out the scoring for Madison were Audrey Nelson and Sophia Vanden Bosch each with five points and Kaitlyn Sewell with two.
Canton made 13 of 56 field goals, 23.2%, and 11 of 25 free throws, 44%. The C-Hawks grabbed 31 rebounds.
Paige Schroedermeier had a double-double for the C-Hawks with 12 points and 10 of their 20 steals. Amanda Lease added 10 counters and five rebounds.
Madison (5-12 overall, 1-6 in Dakota XII) will host Milbank on Tuesday. The C game starts at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity games.als. photo by Larry Leeds