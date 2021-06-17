Thirteen Interlakes Youth Softball League teams will be vying for the top spot during the annual Father's Day Interlakes Youth Fastpitch Softball Tournament this weekend in Madison.
The tournament will begin on Friday night at Baughman-Belatti Park. On Saturday and Sunday, games will be played at Baughman-Belatti Park and at the Thue Softball Complex.
After not having the tournament last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 54 teams have entered this year's annual tournament featuring teams from 10U to 18U.
Madison teams that will be battling for first place include Madison Pink Sox and Madison Crush in the 10U, along with Howard.
Madison teams in the 12U division include Madison Baseliners and Madison Xtreme.
Madison Trojans, Madison Comets and Madison Swat and Chester are in the 14U division.
There are no area teams in the 16U and 18U divisions this year.
The tournament will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday at Baughman-Belatti Park. In 5 p.m. games on Baughman #3, Howard will face Awesome Blossoms in a 10U game; on Baughman #5, Madison Baseliners will battle Hartford Sparks in a 12U contest; at Baughman #4, TSC Hurricanes will play Chester in a 14U game; and on Baughman #1, Thunderbirds will tangle with Blast.
Admission is $5 per day; tickets are good for both Baughman-Belatti Park and the Thue Softball Complex.
Championship games will be played on Sunday.