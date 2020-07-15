Two Madison teams will be vying for the State A VFW 14U Baseball Tournament championship at Chamberlain this weekend.
Madison Gold and Madison White will be among eight teams battling for the championship. Other teams in the single-elimination tournament are Tea, Dakota Valley, West Central, Elk Point-Jefferson, Dell Rapids and Chamberlain.
Madison White will face West Central at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the first round of the tournament. The other two teams in the bracket are Tea and Dakota Valley; they will play at noon.
Members of the Madison White are Eli Barger, Jack Olson, Thomas Mechels, Max Bruns, Carson Schneider, Elijah Sims, Parker Johnson, Brayden Schut, Braxton Bjorklund, Caden Hojer and Andy Comes.
Madison White placed second in the Region 2A Tournament last week in Milbank.
Winning the Region 2A Tournament was Madison Gold, who went through the tournament unbeaten in three games.
Team members of Madison Gold are Curtis Thennis, Brayden Beck, Caleb Hodges, Lincoln Anderson, Gerrit VanLiere, Tregg McGillivray, Brock Eppe, Colby Claussen, Jovi Wolf, Jordan Pederson, Quinn Flemming, Ben Brooks and Carson Wolf.
Madison Gold will play host Chamberlain at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The other two teams in the bracket are Elk Point-Jefferson and Dell Rapids; they will play at 5 p.m.
Madison Gold enters the tournament with an impressive 12-3 overall record while Madison White enters the tournament with a 4-5 mark.
There will be four games on Saturday starting at noon. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with three games starting at noon with the consolation championship. The championship game is set for 5 p.m.