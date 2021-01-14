MHS Bulldog matmen down Brookings and Dell Rapids

The Madison Bulldogs wrestling team picked up a pair of wins at the Dell Rapids triangular on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs slipped past the Brookings Bobcats 36-33 in a non-conference dual and then raced past the Dell Rapids Quarriers 48-27 in a Dakota XII Conference dual.
"It was nice to come away with a couple of dual wins," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "The kids are improving, and we are starting to see some of their hard work pay off. Some kids had to wrestle through some adversity and win some close matches. Those struggles and victories are going to pay dividends later in the season."
Madison had four wrestlers who picked up two wins each during the triangular.
Truman Stoller, at 120 pounds, pinned John Mortrude of Dell Rapids in 44 seconds and had a 39-second pin against Elias McElroy of Brookings.
Isaac Henry, at 126, slipped past Carson Roach of Dell Rapids 12-11 and downed Gabe Stern of Brookings 6-2.
Sam Olson pinned Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids in 1:05 in the 138-pound bout. Against Brookings, Olson moved up a weight class to 145 and received a forfeit win.
Riley Kearin, at 170 pounds, earned a 10-8 decision over Aiden Geraets of Dell Rapids and pinned Will Bauer of Brookings in 50 seconds.
"We have a mixture of veterans and rookies in our lineup, and as our inexperienced kids continue to get matches, I look for this team to become stronger and stronger as the season moves on," Waba said.
Madison will get back on the mats again on Tuesday, hosting conference foes Elk Point-Jefferson and Dakota Valley. Dell Rapids will be here for the double-dual action. Action will begin at 5:30 p.m.