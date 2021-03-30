Patriots slip past Madison in eight innings

The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to down the Madison Bulldogs 3-2 at Baughman-Belatti Park on Monday night.
Lincoln scored once in the opening inning on a balk and once in the fourth frame on a solo home run.
The Bulldogs tied the score at 2-2 in the sixth frame. Aspen Dahl had a bunt single after a strikeout, and Logan Allbee doubled to left field to drive in Dahl for the first run. Allbee later scored on a wild pitch to deadlock the score.
Madison had a chance to score in the seventh. Peyton Wolf singled but was stranded at first, sending the contest to an extra inning.
Madison had four hits in the game. Allbee had the only extra-base hit, a double. Dahl, Wolf and Braden Eimers each had a single.
Dahl started on the mound for Madison and worked four innings. He struck out seven batters.
Other hurlers for Madison were Riley Kearin (1 1/3 innings), Lucas Mork (2/3), Lucas Johnson (1) and Allbee (1). Allbee suffered the loss in relief.
Madison will go to Brandon to face Brandon Valley in a doubleheader starting at noon on Friday. The next home game for Madison is Monday at 6 p.m. against Sioux Falls Washington.