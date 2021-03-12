Dakota State University's softball team split a doubleheader with the Tabor Bluejays at Hillsboro, Kan., on Wednesday.
The Trojans stopped the Bluejays 2-1 in a pitcher's duel in the opening game. Xitlali Lopez went the distance to pick up the win. She fired a five-hitter and gave up one unearned run. She struck out six and walked two.
Xitlali Lopez also had a big game at the plate for the Trojans. She was 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI. She blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning to give DSU a 2-0 lead.
The Trojans had five hits. Elizabeth Whitesides, Xotchil Lopez and Rosie Philop each had a single for DSU. Sarah Torres had an RBI for the winners.
Analgesia Bejarano had a double for the Bluejays.
Marlee Baxter went the complete game, allowing two runs while striking out three and walking one.
In the nightcap, Tabor belted out 12 hits and rolled to a 9-1 win in five innings.
DSU scored its only run in the fourth inning. DSU had five hits. Torres smacked a double and a single. Julia Andersen, Madison Biller and Madison Aldendifer each had a single for the Trojans. Aldendifer has an RBI.
Bejarano had a double for the winners while Rachael Gray and Hannah Jones each had three hits.
Biller went the distance and suffered the loss. She gave up nine runs (one unearned) on 12 hits while striking out three and walking two.
Zoe Brewer went the distance to pick up the win.
McPherson Tournament
DSU split a pair of games at the McPherson Tournament on Thursday. In the opening game, the Trojans used a sparkling pitching performance by Xitlali Lopez to down Bethel (Kan.) 8-0 in five innings.
Lopez fired a no-hitter for the Trojans; she struck out five and walked one.
DSU pounded out nine hits. Xitlali Lopez smacked a double and drove in two runs for the winners.
Torres had two singles while Whitesides, Aldendifer, Vinitzia Blanco, Chan, Melissa Krapf and Xotchil Lopez each hit a single.
Laura Pineda suffered the loss as she worked four innings and gave up six runs on eight hits. She walked one batter.
In the second game, DSU jumped out to 3-0 lead against the Langston University (Okla.) Lions but could not hold on to the lead. The Lions scored nine unanswered runs and held off a Trojan rally to gain a 9-6 win.
Leading 1-0 in the second, DSU's Mackenzie Sims smacked a two-run homer -- her first collegiate home run -- to put the Trojans on top 3-0.
Langston scored once in the third and twice in the fourth to knot the score at 3-3. The Lions grabbed the lead in the fifth with one run and plated five runs in the sixth frame for a 9-3 advantage.
DSU scored three runs in the seventh.
DSU had nine hits. Sims was 3 for 3 at the plate with a home run, two singles and two RBIs.
Aldendifer had three singles and an RBI. Xitlali Lopez, Julia Anderson and Whitesides each had a single.
Langston had 13 hits with Nykiah Hines, Gracelyn Rosales and Jordyn Ateman each had three hits.
Aldendifer suffered the loss in relief as she worked three innings. She gave up five runs (two unearned) on three hits. Biller started in the circle for DSU and worked four innings. She allowed four runs on 10 hits while striking out three.
Kyara Grimes went the distance and picked up the win.
DSU (6-10) will swing back into action on March 27.