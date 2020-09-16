Lady Bulldogs remain hot on the diamond

The Madison Lady Bulldogs softball team picked up two more wins at the Thue Softball Complex in Madison on Sunday.
Madison upended Tri-Valley 15-5 in the opening game.
Madison grabbed the lead for good in the third inning with four runs. The big hit of the inning was a double by Rachel Olson that drove in three runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Bulldogs added six runs in the fifth frame. Emmi Clarke, Julie Hodges, Allison Vacanti and Allie Kappenman each had RBIs.
Madison ended the game with 18 hits. Izzy Gors and Vacanti each had three hits. Rylee Hall, Hodges and Olson each recorded two hits.
Kelsey O'Connell went the distance to pick up the win. She gave up five runs on nine hits while striking out six batters.
Kaitlyn Klein and Katie Hanson each had a pair of hits for Tri-Valley. Amy Dosch suffered the loss as she went the distance.
In the late game, Madison rolled to a 9-1 win over Vermillion.
The Lady Bulldogs banged out 14 hits with Hall, Hodges and Vacanti each getting three hits.
O'Connell was in the circle and worked five innings to pick up the win. She allowed one run on five hits while striking out two and walking one.
Madison is currently 5-1.
JVs pick up two wins
Madison claimed both junior varsity games on Sunday. In the opening contest, Madison blanked Tri-Valley 15-0 behind a strong pitching performance by Lauren Roberts.
She allowed just two hits while striking out four.
Tanaya Weiss had a home run for Madison while Karley Lurz was 2-for-2 at the plate.
In the second game, Madison edged Harrisburg 6-4.
Madison was able to pull away in the third inning with four runs. Keara Wagner and Roberts each had two-run singles.
Madison banged out 10 hits. Roberts, Wagner and Reese Wilt each had a pair of hits.
Lurz picked up the win as worked seven innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits. She struck out eight and walked one.