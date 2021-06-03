Lady Bulldogs place second in Region 1A Golf Tournament

The Madison Lady Bulldogs golf team placed second in the Region 1A Golf Tournament held at Sisseton on Friday.
Madison finished the 18-hole event with a score of 432, 35 strokes behind the team champion Sisseton (397).
Following the top two teams were Dell Rapids 435, Flandreau 432, Sioux Valley 458, Milbank 487 and Aberdeen Roncalli 497.
Leading the way for the Lady Bulldogs was Alison Vacanti, who placed fifth with a 100. She was 18 strokes in back of meet medalist Kelsey Heath of Sisseton, who finished with an 82.
Madison had two other golfers who placed in the top 15. Eleni Sims was 11th with a 106 and Abby Palmquist was 14th with a 110.
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs was Olivia Flemming with a 116 for 20th place.
Julia Dossett placed 27th with a 126.
Madison will send its entire squad to the State A Tournament at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course in Spearfish on Monday and Tuesday.