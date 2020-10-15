Bellevue hands DSU its first NSAA setback

The Dakota State University Trojans volleyball team suffered their first North Star Athletic Association Conference setback on Wednesday night at the DSU Fieldhouse.
The Bellevue Bruins rallied from a 2-1 deficit to gain a 3-2 (25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-12 and 15-7) NSAA win.
Bellevue used a pair of late-game scoring runs in the opening set to gain a 25-18 win.
DSU trailed 13-9 in the second set before going on a 7-3 scoring run to gain a 16-15 advantage. Trailing 18-17, the Trojans scored four straight points to open up a 21-18 lead. The Trojans earned the win on a service error by the Bruins to deadlock the match a 1-1.
DSU jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead in the third set. With a 16-13 advantage, the Trojans went on a 4-1 scoring run to stretch the lead to 20-14.
The Bruins made a 9-4 run to close the gap to 24-23. Hannah Viet hammered down a kill to give the Trojans the 25-23 win.
It was all Bruins in the final two sets to gain the win.
Riley Grandpre and Viet each had 11 kills for DSU. Maddie Polzin added 10 kills. Grandpre recorded six block assists.
Madalyn Groft led the Trojans with 18 set assists. Nicole Sarringar recorded a double-double with 16 set assists and 15 digs.
Peyton Groft registered 18 digs and Tyler Corey had 10 digs for DSU.
Eve Fountain smashed a match-high 26 kills to go along with 19 digs for the winners.
Olivia Galas posted a double-double for the Bruins with 59 set assists and 20 digs.
Bellevue outhit DSU 75-46. The Bruins had a hitting percentage of .298% (24 attack errors in 171 swings). DSU had a hitting percentage of .096% (29 errors in 177 attempts).
From the service line, DSU had a percentage of 95.5% with five aces and four service errors in 88 serves. The Bruins had a hitting percentage of .90% with two aces and 11 errors in 110 attempts.
The Bruins collected 94 digs while DSU had 65 digs.
DSU had 10 team blocks (20 block assists) and the Bruins had eight blocks (4 solo, 8 assists).
DSU (6-4 overall, 2-1 in NSAA) will have a busy weekend. The Trojans will host Valley City State in the annual Dig Pink match on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Trojans will host Dickinson State on Saturday at 11 a.m. A brief Senior Day ceremony will be held prior to the match.